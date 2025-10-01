Finnish Pharma Market Data For 1995

Wholesale pharmaceutical turnover rose 10% in Finland last year to 4.68 billion markka ($1.01 billion), and state reimbursement also rose 10%, to 2.70 billion markka ($584.7 million), reports the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers Association (AESGP).

Sales by Finnish companies grew 6.6% to account for 36.2% of the market, and the share of overseas-owned companies rose 12.1%. Finnish companies accounted for 53.2% of the over-the-counter market.