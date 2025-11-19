FINNISH PHARMA MARKET GROWTH FUELLED BY OTCS

Pharmaceutical sales in Finland rose by 8.6% in 1993 compared with 1992 to 3.95 billion markka ($720.4 million), calculated at ex-pharmacy prices. Prescription drug sales went up 7.7% to 3.2 billion markka, according to the Finnish drug industry association, the FPIF. However, because key preparations have been removed from the prescription-only list, non-prescription product sales increased 12.8% to 747 million markka.

The association says foreign business in Finnish drugs was especially favorable, with exports and sales from Finnish drugmaking subsidiaries abroad together rising 39.8% to 1.06 billion markka. Half of the foreign business came from European Union countries, with the European Free Trade Area accounting for a 13.5% share, followed by Asia with 12.6%. Key markets were the USA, Denmark, Germany, the UK and Sweden.

The total value of imported drug substances and other pharmaceutical products rose 13% last year to 2.35 billion markka. Imports of drug products alone went up 12% to 1.91 billion markka. The EU countries accounted for 71% of Finland's drug imports, the EFTA countries for 22% and the rest of the world 7%.