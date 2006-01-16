Finnish seniors: more Rxs than other Nordic states

Older people receive more medication in Finland than in the other Nordic countries, with the country's use of psychopharmaceuticals being almost three times as great as the Nordic average, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Kuopio.
Two-thirds of Finnish people over the age of 75 regularly receive more than six different medications and a third are taking 10 medicines or more (both prescription and over-the-counter) every day, say the researchers, adding that, for women aged over 85 on over 10 medicines daily, the percentage rises to 50%.
While a major factor in this high level of use is the availability of treatments for chronic conditions, the authors note that Finnish medical institutions employ around 50% fewer nursing staff than those in Sweden. As a result, they say, older patients may be being overmedicated, and warn of the potential for side effects and interactions, reports the national newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze