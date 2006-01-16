Finnish seniors: more Rxs than other Nordic states

Older people receive more medication in Finland than in the other Nordic countries, with the country's use of psychopharmaceuticals being almost three times as great as the Nordic average, according to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Kuopio.

Two-thirds of Finnish people over the age of 75 regularly receive more than six different medications and a third are taking 10 medicines or more (both prescription and over-the-counter) every day, say the researchers, adding that, for women aged over 85 on over 10 medicines daily, the percentage rises to 50%.

While a major factor in this high level of use is the availability of treatments for chronic conditions, the authors note that Finnish medical institutions employ around 50% fewer nursing staff than those in Sweden. As a result, they say, older patients may be being overmedicated, and warn of the potential for side effects and interactions, reports the national newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.