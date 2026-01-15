The FIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is the International Pharmaceutical Federation’s flagship global meeting, bringing together the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences community to explore the latest advances across practice, science and education.

The 2026 edition in Montreal is themed “One Health, One Pharmacy – Bridging science, practice, and education”, reflecting the growing role of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists in patient-centred care, public health, and integrated health systems. The programme is designed to support knowledge exchange and collaboration across sectors, spanning innovations in medicines, pharmacy services, policy, training, and the science underpinning new therapies.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Community, hospital and specialist pharmacists

Pharmaceutical scientists and researchers (across discovery, development and formulation)

Pharmacy educators and academic leaders

Regulators, policymakers and public health stakeholders

Industry participants and solution providers supporting medicines development, pharmacy services, and education

Scale

A major international congress with a multi-day programme and partner/exhibitor participation

The organiser does not consistently publish a single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors, or main sponsors on the primary public pages

What to expect