First Approval For Sankyo's Troglitazone

Japan's Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council has approved Sankyo's antidiabetic drug troglitazone for marketing, the first approval for the product.
Troglitazone, which will be marketed in Japan as Noscal, is described as an orally-active insulin enhancer, with a new mechanism of action dissimilar to that of sulfonylureas. Trials of troglitazone, a thiazolidinedione, in non-insulin dependent diabetics, have shown that it can improve glucose tolerance, reduce insulin resistance and induce a small reduction in arterial blood pressure. Data also suggests positive effects on serum lipids.
A report in Pharma Japan notes that the oral antidiabetic market in Japan has expanded rapidly in recent years as a result of mounting patient pressure for improved treatments and the introduction of the alpha glucosidase inhibitors. The market was worth around 60 billion yen ($598 million) last year in terms of National Health Insurance drug prices.
