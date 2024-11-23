First Drug To Show Benefit In Scleroderma

Connetics has reported positive Phase II data which suggest that ConXn(recombinant human relaxin H2) may be the first effective treatment for scleroderma, a currently untreatable and life-threatening connective tissue disorder.

The 64-patient study found that ConXn was associated with a significant improvement in skin scores, the primary endpoint, and positive trends were seen in other measures. The data will be presented at the American Academy of Rheumatology meeting in November.