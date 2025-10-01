"First Effective" HIV Immunology Drug

A new drug code-named HRG214, discovered by Frank Gelder of the Louisiana State University Medical Center, has been developed to treat patients in the late stages of AIDS. As an immunochemically-engineered antibody, it is thought to neutralize and inactivate certain steps in the life-cycle of HIV and is "the first immunology base pharmaceutical to show successful treatment of HIV infection."

HRG214 was combined with two unnamed immunomodulatory drugs. The therapy was shown to restore the function of infection-fighting cells such as CD8 lymphocytes which are normally dysfunctional in HIV and AIDS.

In advanced-stage AIDS patients administered HRG214 over 28 days, reductions in HIV-RNA levels and HIV infectivity were noted, as were improvements in opportunistic infections. In some patients these significant improvements remained even after six months without retreatment.