Monday 10 November 2025

First European Approval For Lilly's Gemzaar

21 May 1995

Eli Lilly has been granted approval by the Ministry of Health in the Netherlands to market its new anticancer drug Gemzaar (gemcitabine) for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung carcinoma. NSCLC accounts for 75% of all lung cancer cases, and the five-year survival rate stands at less than 10%.

This is the second approval for the drug - it was first cleared for marketing for NSCLC in South Africa in January (Marketletter January 23), and Lilly has filed for permission to market for this indication in several European countries, as well as in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the USA, the firm has filed a New Drug Application for Gemzaar in another indication, advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The drug is available in the USA under a treatment Investigational New Drug application for pancreatic cancer patients, issued in February.

The drug has completed Phase III registration trials in pancreatic cancer in the USA, and is also under investigation in small cell lung, head and neck, breast and ovarian cancer, reports the company.

