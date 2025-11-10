First European Approval For Lilly's Gemzaar

Eli Lilly has been granted approval by the Ministry of Health in the Netherlands to market its new anticancer drug Gemzaar (gemcitabine) for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung carcinoma. NSCLC accounts for 75% of all lung cancer cases, and the five-year survival rate stands at less than 10%.
This is the second approval for the drug - it was first cleared for marketing for NSCLC in South Africa in January (Marketletter January 23), and Lilly has filed for permission to market for this indication in several European countries, as well as in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the USA, the firm has filed a New Drug Application for Gemzaar in another indication, advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The drug is available in the USA under a treatment Investigational New Drug application for pancreatic cancer patients, issued in February.
The drug has completed Phase III registration trials in pancreatic cancer in the USA, and is also under investigation in small cell lung, head and neck, breast and ovarian cancer, reports the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze