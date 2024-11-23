First Filing For Nyotran In Spain

- Aronex of the USA has filed for approval to market its lipid-basedantifungal product, Nyotran (nystatin), in Spain. The filing has been made in conjunction with Grupo Ferrer Internacional, the company's partner for the commercialization of Nyotran in Spain and Portugal. This is the first application to market the product, which is intended for the treatment of systemic fungal infections, and Aronex says additional applications will be made in other European markets and the USA.