First fine for "predatory pricing" in France for GSK

France's Competition Council has fined UK-headquartered drug giant GlaxoSmithKline 10.0 million euros ($13.2 million) for "abusively obstructing" the entry of generic antbiotics from the country's hospital market, report the Cercle Finance.
In 1999 and 2000, GSK, then Glaxo Wellcome France, was found to have sold the injectable antibiotic Zinnat (cefuroxime axetil) at below cost in order to deter generic drugmakers from competing in France. The Competition Council determined that the UK company had behaved in a predatory fashion. In its ruling, the Council said: "these practices slowed down the development of generic drugs in the hospital market and thereby inflicted serious damage to that economic sector."
According to local reports, one effect of GSK's pricing policy was to drive generic drugmaker Flavelab out of the hospitals market altogether.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze