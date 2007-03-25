Sunday 18 May 2025

First fine for "predatory pricing" in France for GSK

25 March 2007

France's Competition Council has fined UK-headquartered drug giant GlaxoSmithKline 10.0 million euros ($13.2 million) for "abusively obstructing" the entry of generic antbiotics from the country's hospital market, report the Cercle Finance.

In 1999 and 2000, GSK, then Glaxo Wellcome France, was found to have sold the injectable antibiotic Zinnat (cefuroxime axetil) at below cost in order to deter generic drugmakers from competing in France. The Competition Council determined that the UK company had behaved in a predatory fashion. In its ruling, the Council said: "these practices slowed down the development of generic drugs in the hospital market and thereby inflicted serious damage to that economic sector."

According to local reports, one effect of GSK's pricing policy was to drive generic drugmaker Flavelab out of the hospitals market altogether.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
Pharmaceutical
How the 340B hospital markup program and PBMs drive up costs for US patients
17 May 2025
Biotechnology
MHRA approves Tremfya for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis
17 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
New CEO incoming as Novo Nordisk seeks to bounce back
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
BioMarin buys Inozyme for $270 million
16 May 2025
Biotechnology
Telomir Pharma touts breakthrough in drug-resistant infections
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hengrui targets $1.3 billion as Hong Kong IPOs rebound
16 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Delay for Biohaven’s troriluzole NDA
16 May 2025

Company Spotlight

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze