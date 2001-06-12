First generic HIV/AIDS drugs reach Kenya

Kenya's first delivery of generic HIV/AIDS drugs arrived on June 12 fromBrazil, the same day as the country's parliament was due to debate the Industrial Properties Bill, which would permit local generic manufacture of patented drugs (Marketletter May 21 and see also page 16 this issue).
