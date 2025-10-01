First Generic Terfenadine?

- IVAX has been granted a tentative approval in the USA for a generic version of terfenadine, the active ingredient in Hoechst Marion Roussel's Seldane brand antihistamine. This is the first time that an approval has been given for generic terfenadine. HMR's US terfenadine patent expired in 1994, but the company holds a patent on an active metabolite until 1999. IVAX filed its application in early 1994, saying that it was not contravening the metabolite patent. An infringement suit is pending in the USA. IVAX won a similar case in the UK, where it already markets generic terfenadine.