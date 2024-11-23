First Half Sales At Ares-Serono

- Swiss infertility and growth hormone specialist Ares-Serono postedfirst-half 1997 sales of $437.6 million, a rise of 16.4% over the like, year-earlier period, or up 20.9% in local currencies. Net income nearly doubled to $41.1 million, while R&D investment rose 21.8% to $81.8 million. Especially good turnover growth was seen in the US market, were turnover leapt 49%, however, the European market saw only moderate expansion of 1.7%. Sales in Japan declined 19.5% to $16.3 million, the firm said.
