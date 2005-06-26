First head-head trial of stents for femoral occlusions in PAD

The first prospective, randomized, two-arm comparator study of Cordis' SMART CONTROL Nitinol Stent System and the Bard Luminexx 6F Vascular Stent in superficial femoral artery stenosis/occlusions in periperhal artery disease is being conducted at 13 sites in Germany.
Called The SUPER SL Study, the trial will target longer lesions (up to 22cm). After one-to-one randomization and treatment, patients will be followed up at six and 12 months to evaluate primary patency defined as presence of flow through the index lesion.
"SUPER SL could change the way we treat patients with longer lesions," stated co-principal investigator Dierk Scheinert. "It has the potential to deliver the evidence required to support the routine use of minimally- invasive percutaneous transluminal intervention in patients who would otherwise have needed to undergo surgery," he added.
