First HIV Protease Inhibitor In Japan

Merck & Co's HIV protease inhibitor Crixivan (indinavir) has beenlaunched onto the market in Japan by its subsidiary Banyu, and becomes the first drug in this class to be made available there. The Japanese market is not expected to be very large, as it has relatively few cases of HIV. Pricing for the drug has been set at 141.5 yen ($1.11) per 200mg tablet, with the recommended daily dose set at 2,400mg.