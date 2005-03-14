First Horizon buys two Andrx drugs for $85M

US speciality pharmaceutical firm First Horizon has signed a definitive deal with Andrx Corp to acquire US rights to the latter's type 2 diabetes drug Fortamet (metformin HCl) and the cholesterol treatment Altoprev (lovastatin) for a total consideration of $85.0 million.

Under the terms of agreement, First Horizon will pay Andrx $50.0 million on closing and up to an additional $35.0 million when the latter firm achieves and maintains certain manufacturing service levels. The deal is expected to close in March/April 2005, on satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the groups said.