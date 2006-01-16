First Horizon sees growing partnership with Bayer

Georgia, USA-based First Horizon Pharmaceutical amended its agreement with Bayer on January 6, in a move that contemplates a growing partnership allowing for improved pricing for federal programs to increase sales; foreign currency exchange rate protection; and the opportunity for expanded international distribution rights for Sular (nisoldipine).

"We are delighted to announce our continued growing partnership with Bayer," said Patrick Fourteau, First Horizon's chief executive, adding: "this agreement for Sular plays an important role in allowing First Horizon to grow its business and service our expanded federal programs emphasis profitably. We will also be able to look at expanding into international markets with Bayer's help."

First Horizon is a specialty pharmaceutical company that markets, sells and develops prescription products with a primary focus on cardiology and women's health. It has a portfolio that includes 15 branded prescription products of which eight are actively promoted to high-prescribing physicians through its recently expanded nationwide sales force of approximately 525 representatives.