First Humalog Launch

- Eli Lilly's recombinant human insulin analog, Humalog (insulin lispro) has been launched in Switzerland, its first market. The drug has also been cleared for marketing in South Africa, Lithuania and Russia (it has not yet been launched in Russia despite reports to the contrary; Marketletter January 29). The European Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products has issued a positive recommendation on the product, and it is due for appraisal in the USA at the end of this month. It is the first insulin analog to be launched in the world, and offers improved glucose control to regular insulin.
