First launch for Eyetech/Pfizer's Macugen in USA

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals says that, as of January 20, Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration at the end of last year (Marketletter January 3 & 10) is available through three distributors in the USA, McKesson Specialty, Priority Healthcare and Besse Medical. These distributors will be providing Macugen within 24-48 hours to retinal specialists, who will make the product available to the patients who suffer from neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.
Macugen was co-developed with drug giant Pfizer, which will also co-promote the product. This is the first launch of the new agent.
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