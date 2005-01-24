First launch of Altana's Alvesco in Europe

Germany's Altana Pharma says that its novel inhaled corticosteroid Alvesco (ciclesonide), a potential blockbuster indicated for the treatment of persistant asthma in adults, has been introduced for the first time in the UK. Analysts have earmarked the drug to generate worldwide peak sales of $1.7 billion a year by 2007.

The company has also received a national marketing license for Germany, and intends to launch the product there next month, it said. The agent was issued an approvable letter by the US Food and Drug Administration late last year (Marketletter November 1, 2004), which was centered on clinical data requests.