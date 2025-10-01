First Launch Of Boeh Ingelheim's Meloxicam

Boehringer Ingelheim has launched its new non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Mobic (meloxicam) in South Africa, its first world market. The drug is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.
Meloxicam has already been approved in France, Sweden and Switzerland, and launches in these countries will occur once pricing negotiations are complete. The next launch is likely to be in Sweden, according to the company. There were also rumors last week that the product had been approved and launched in Germany, but a public holiday in Germany meant that this could not be confirmed before the Marketletter went to press.
Meloxicam is one of a series of new NSAIDs which are designed to provide anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting cyclo-oxygenase-2, while avoiding gastrointestinal side effects through minimal activity at COX-1.
