First Launch Of SB's Carvedilol For Heart Failure

SmithKline Beecham has launched its new beta blocker Kredex (carvedilol) in its first market, Mexico, as a treatment for congestive heart failure. Applications for approval in heart failure are pending in the USA and Europe.

The approval was based on clinical data from four trials, presented at last year's American Heart Association meeting, which together showed that the drug could achieve a 67% reduction in mortality when used on top of standard CHF therapy (Marketletter November 20, 1995).

Carvedilol is already launched in several countries for hypertension. It is being developed for CHF by SB and Boehringer Mannheim Therapeutics. In the UK its trade name is Eurcardic, it is Coreg in the USA and elsewhere it is known as either Kredex, Dilatrend or Dimitone.