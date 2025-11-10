First Launch Of Takeda's Firstcin

Takeda Chemical Industries has launched Firstcin (cefozopran HCl), a new cephem antibiotic, onto the market in Japan. It was approved there in June (Marketletter July 3).

Takeda claims the new antibiotic has a broad spectrum of activity and is particularly effective against severe and intractable infections caused by staphylococci and enterococci in immunocompromized hosts. It will be jointly marketed in Japan by Lederle. According to a report in Pharma Japan, Takeda is predicting sales of 2 to 3 billion yen ($20-$30 million) by the end of the fiscal year, and to achieve peak sales of 10 billion yen in 1998. The firm is hoping to capture 5% of the cephem antibiotic market.