First NDA Approval Looms For Athena With Zanaflex

Athena Neurosciences is close to getting its first in-house developed product approved and onto the market with the receipt of an "approvable" letter for its alpha2 agonist Zanaflex (tizanidine hydrochloride) from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The letter states that Zanaflex is indicated for the acute, intermittent management of increased muscle tone associated with spasticity, which often occurs in patients with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. In its letter, the FDA notes that full approval of the New Drug Application is dependent upon finalized labeling for Zanaflex and Athena's agreement to collect additional post-marketing data.
Athena filed its New Drug Application for Zanaflex in December 1993. In March 1995, the FDA notified the company that it could not approve the NDA until further data was made available. Athena had submitted data which showed that tizanidine was able to reduce the number and severity of spasms, but that the FDA requested more data on the more subjective criterion of clinical benefit to patients.
