First patient dosed with KuDOS' oral cancer agent

KuDOS Pharmaceuticals, a UK drug development company that targets DNA damage sensing and signalling to improve the treatment of cancer, has announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I clinical study of its oral PARP inhibitor (polyADP ribose polymerase inhibitor).

The Phase I trial is being conducted at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, Surrey, UK, under the supervision of Stanley Kaye and Johann De Bono. The study will investigate the safety and tolerability of the PARP inhibitor in patients with solid tumors and provide key data to establish the human dose, using a new technique to measure the inhibition of the enzyme drug target. Patients with confirmed BRCA-deficient tumors will also be eligible for enrollment in the study.