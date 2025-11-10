First Pig To Human Transplants In 1996?

Imutran, the small biotechnology company based in Cambridge in the UK, believes it has removed a major obstacle to using animal organs for human transplantation, and hopes to begin trials of its approach in early 1996. The first patients are likely to be those on the transplant waiting list who are unlikely to receive a transplant due to a low risk of successful outcome.

As reported in Marketletter's April 3 issue, Imutran's approach relies on developing ways in which the immune system, and more specifically complement (a triggered enzyme system found in plasma involved in antibody/ antigen processing), can be interrupted in order to prevent the hyperacute rejection episodes seen when organs are transplanted across species. If they are successful, animal organs may become available for the 100,000 patients on the lengthy and ever-increasing waiting list for donor organs.

The most important component of the complement system is an enzyme called C3b, which binds to antigens and primes them for attack by leukocytes - this factor is produced in both the classical and alternative pathways. Additionally, an activation loop in the alternative pathway keeps the generation of C3b in perpetual motion, as long as the original stimulus is present. The end result of activating the cascade is the production of a membrane attack complex (MAC), which punctures cell membranes and causes cell lysis.