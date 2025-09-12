Friday 12 September 2025

First Private Drugstore In Shanghai

11 December 1998

Fushoutang Pharmaceutical Co has opened the first privately-owneddrugstore in the Chinese city of Shanghai in modern times, reports the China Daily Business Weekly.

