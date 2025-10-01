Wednesday 1 October 2025

First Sales Of Sequus' Doxil Reported

14 April 1996

Sequus Pharmaceuticals has announced the first sales figures for its new anticancer product Doxil (liposomal doxorubicin); in its first quarter, the product generated around $4.3 million.

Doxil is indicated for the treatment of Kaposi's sarcoma in people with AIDS whose KS has progressed on prior combination chemotherapy, or who are intolerant of such therapy. The product is designed to reduce the toxicity associated with conventional KS therapy.

"The first quarter sales are well ahead of our expectations," said Sequus president Scott Minick. "To the best of our knowledge, the first-quarter results represent sales above and beyond pipeline-filling inventory orders." Mr Minick noted that the annual market for second-line therapy of KS is estimated at between $12 million and $15 million, so it seems that Doxil is making inroads into this market.

