First studies confirm potential of Hp 2 gene

New Jersey, USA-based, privately-held biopharmaceutical group HaptoGuard says that an article entitled Increased renal hypertrophy in diabetic mice genetically modified at the haptoglobin locus, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews (vol 21, no 4), presents the first evidence to demonstrate the broad applicability of a new animal model for drug development based on the haptoglobin (Hp 2) gene.

Hp 2 is an antioxidant protein secreted by the liver, which inhibits hemoglobin-induced oxidative reactions associated with inflammation, as seen in diabetic vascular disease. New research, the results of which are outlined in the article, shows that an animal model designed to express a form of Hp 2 leads to greater vascular damage in diabetes than the Hp 1 variant of the protein.