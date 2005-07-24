First studies confirm potential of Hp 2 gene

New Jersey, USA-based, privately-held biopharmaceutical group HaptoGuard says that an article entitled Increased renal hypertrophy in diabetic mice genetically modified at the haptoglobin locus, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes/Metabolism Research and Reviews (vol 21, no 4), presents the first evidence to demonstrate the broad applicability of a new animal model for drug development based on the haptoglobin (Hp 2) gene.
Hp 2 is an antioxidant protein secreted by the liver, which inhibits hemoglobin-induced oxidative reactions associated with inflammation, as seen in diabetic vascular disease. New research, the results of which are outlined in the article, shows that an animal model designed to express a form of Hp 2 leads to greater vascular damage in diabetes than the Hp 1 variant of the protein.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze