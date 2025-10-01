First Vaqta Launch In Germany

Merck & Co has launched its inactivated hepatitis A vaccine Vaqta in Germany, its first market. The product will be sold by Pasteur Merieux and will cost 102.25 Deutschemarks ($69) for the adult 50-unit dose and 67.75 marks for the pediatric 25-unit dose, which is called Vaqta-K.

US Licensing Meantime, Merck has also been granted approval for Vaqta in the USA, and says it plans to launch the product there in May. As in Germany, the vaccine is approved for use in persons two years of age and older. Vaqta will compete in both markets with SmithKline Beecham's Havrix vaccine, which was approved in a new pediatric dose and vaccination form in the USA last week. The new form requires one less injection than the prior schedule.