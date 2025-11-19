First World Launch Of Janssen-Cilag's Topamax

On October 3, Janssen-Cilag announced the first world launch of its new antiepileptic drug Topamax (topiramate), a drug which it believes could have a considerable impact on the management of adult patients with partial onset and secondary-generalized seizures.

After a dearth of new therapies for epilepsy for many years, the recent spate of product approvals has ushered in a new age of drug treatment, in which recalcitrant patients now have many more options to try to control their seizures, often with more tolerable side effects than earlier-generation drugs. Janssen-Cilag believes that Topamax continues this trend, and has the potential to become accepted as a superior, first-line treatment for sufferers.

Trial Data Clinical experience with the drug in Europe and the USA was summed up in the presentation of data from five clinical trials involving patients whose partial seizures were inadequately controlled by other antiepileptic drugs. Overall, 41% of the patients treated showed a reduction in seizure frequency of at least 50% (p<0.05), compared with only 10% in the placebo group. Some patients satisfied the more stringent criteria of a 75% reduction in seizure frequency (19% versus 3%; also statistically significant across all studies), and 4% of topiramate patients actually became seizure-free.