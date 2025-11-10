Fisons: 41% Pretax Profits Growth In First-Half 1995

Fisons' pretax profit, excluding exceptional gains, for the first six months of 1995 increased 41% to L37.6 million ($58.2 million), which is at the top end of analysts' expectations. Profit before tax, including L84.8 million from the disposal of R&D activities, was L122.4 million, and operating profit before exceptional items was L48.6 million, up 40%. Underlying earnings per share were reported to be 55% ahead at 3.4 pence, and turn-over was L254 million ($393.4 million), up 5.5%.

"Our previous defence document and this interim report, taken together, clearly show that Fisons has great value within it and is delivering good performance," commented chief executive Stuart Wallis in a letter to shareholders, in which he advised that Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's assertions should be treated with great caution. The results were a turnaround after falling profits over the past three years for the firm.

However, despite results at the top end of forecasts and Mr Wallis' assurances, investor reaction to the results was muted, with shares remaining unchanged at 260 pence after the interim report on September 12.