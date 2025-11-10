Fisons Bows To Rhone-Poulenc Rorer L1.8B Offer

It all ended with a telephone call on Tuesday October 10 from Fisons' chairman and chief executive Stuart Wallis to Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's chairman Robert Cawthorn, saying his board had agreed to accept the Franco-American company's 265 pence/share offer, valuing the company at L1.8 billion ($2.85 billion), and would recommend shareholders to do likewise. This was apparently followed by talks that ran well through the night between the two and other executives of both firms.

Fisons has been fending off the hostile bid from R-PR since August 18, when R-PR made a 240 pence/share offer, which Fisons has consistently argued was insufficient, a view also held on the improved 265 pence (Marketletters passim).

R-PR's final offer will have closed at 1.00 pm Friday October 20 (too late for this issue). R-PR can call the offer unconditional once it has received 50% acceptance from shareholders. It was not thought likely that a new bidder would come into the fray.