FISONS FIRES DIRECTORS, SLASHES PROFIT FORECAST

In a move that totally surprised the City, the already-troubled UK Fisons group on December 13 announced that it was dismissing its group chief executive Cedric Scroggs and group finance director Roy Thomas, and that it was taking several restructuring measures which would result in zero profits for the current year and halve the dividend payment for 1993. The net effect was an instant drop of 18% in the company's share price.

The board also revealed that it expects Fisons Instruments to incur an operating loss in the year ending December 31 of around L 16 million ($24.1 million), and that it intends to put into practice a change in its long-standing trading policy relating to year-end sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division, which is expected to result in pretax profits approximately L 28 million lower than they would otherwise have been.

The division's policy had been to offer large discounts to lift sales at the end of the year. It is understood that such discounts applied to nearly 15% of total annual sales and also depressed sales at the beginning of the following year. It had originally been planned to phase out this procedure over five years, but Fisons' directors have decided that this should be done in one fell swoop, taking the entire profit impact this year.