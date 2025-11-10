Five-Year BECAIT Data Reveal Fibrate Benefit

The five-year results of the Bezafibrate Coronary Atherosclerosis Intervention Trial (BECAIT) reveal that Boehringer Mannheim's lipid-lowering drug bezafibrate can slow the progression of atherosclerosis and reduce coronary events in young, post-infarction male patients.

This was the first controlled angiographic study ever performed on a fibrate drug, according to Carl-Goran Ericsson, chief of cardiology at Danderyd Hospital, the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, Sweden. Dr Ericsson presented the data at the European Society of Cardiology meeting on August 23.

There were 92 patients included in the study analysis. Prior to randomization to bezafibrate or placebo, all the patients underwent dietary intervention, which was continued throughout the study. Coronary angiography was performed at baseline and after two and five years.