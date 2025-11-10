Five-Year Cut-Off For Tamoxifen Treatment?

The US National Cancer Institute has released new information regarding the optimal duration of adjuvant tamoxifen therapy, which suggests that there is little point in continuing therapy beyond five years. Recent results from the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project Protocol B-14, which evaluated five years versus 10 years of adjuvant tamoxifen for early-stage breast cancer, indicate no advantage for continuation of tamoxifen beyond five years in women with node-negative, estrogen receptor-positive breast cancers.

"In view of the proven benefits of five years of adjuvant tamoxifen, this treatment should continue to be administered whenever appropriate to women with early-stage breast cancer. However, the new data suggest that more than five years of adjuvant treatment is not warranted in routine clinical practice in this patient population," said the NCI in a statement.

NSABP B14 NSABP initiated Protocol B-14 in 1981. A total of 2,892 patients were enrolled and randomized to receive either tamoxifen or placebo. Interim results initially published in 1989 indicated a significant prolongation of disease-free survival in favor of the group receiving tamoxifen treatment. Updated results from this study provided by NSABP now indicate that the tamoxifen-treated patients have a 10-year disease-free survival of 68% compared with 57% for the placebo-treated group (p<0.0001). There is a similar improvement in overall survival in favor of tamoxifen, 78% vs 75% (p=0.037). This beneficial effect of tamoxifen has been seen in other randomized trials, and has been confirmed by a worldwide meta-analysis of tamoxifen trials performed by the Early Breast Cancer Trialists' Collaborative Group.