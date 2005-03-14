Five years on, biopharma groups issue call to action on EU Orphan Drug Regulation

The European Union's Orphan Drug legislation (Regulation 141/2000) has got off to a good start, delivering 20 new treatments for patients with rare diseases and 254 designated products in its first five years of operation. However, now is the time for concrete action in nine key areas, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations' Emerging Biopharmaceutical Enterprises group and EuropaBio, which represents the European bioindustry.

Fundamentally, the industry groups are urging the European Commission to take the initiative for a full application of the Regulation, in a spirit of cooperation between all interested parties. This initiative should also include member states resolving issues related to access and the creation of a more predictable orphan medicines environment that would foster further R&D, they say in their report, which is entitled: Steps toward an optimal Orphan system in Europe.

The EBE and EuropaBio are also concerned about confusion over the Regulation's incentives and, especially, a potential reduction of marketing exclusivity. Where the latter is based on sufficient profitability but is applied to products receiving orphan designation based on prevalence criteria, this lacks legal foundation, they say, and this confusion should be cleared up because it may negatively affect EU orphan drug development by removing incentives needed to foster investment and, potentially, create a less supportive climate.