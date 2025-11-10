Flat First-Half Profits For Gist-Brocades

Dutch company Gist-Brocades NV saw net profit rise only 1.6% to 64.4 million guilders ($38.9 million) for the first half of 1995 compared with the like, year-earlier period, with the group's performance held back by adverse exchange rates. Consolidated net turnover for the six months to end-June increased 2% to 890.7 million guilders ($538.2 million). If the contribution of the former yeast activities in North America and the industrial enzymes are ignored for both periods, the rise in sales would be 4.7%.

The joint venture with Fersinsa SA de CV, a limited partnership in Mexico, contributed to the growth in sales of industrial pharmaceutical products, and Gist said this acquisition came up to expectations. In terms of US dollars, it added, the prices of industrial pharmaceutical products remained at an acceptable level though profit margins declined due to the significant depreciation of this currency.