Flat First-Half Profits For Gist-Brocades

Dutch company Gist-Brocades NV saw net profit rise only 1.6% to 64.4 million guilders ($38.9 million) for the first half of 1995 compared with the like, year-earlier period, with the group's performance held back by adverse exchange rates. Consolidated net turnover for the six months to end-June increased 2% to 890.7 million guilders ($538.2 million). If the contribution of the former yeast activities in North America and the industrial enzymes are ignored for both periods, the rise in sales would be 4.7%.
The joint venture with Fersinsa SA de CV, a limited partnership in Mexico, contributed to the growth in sales of industrial pharmaceutical products, and Gist said this acquisition came up to expectations. In terms of US dollars, it added, the prices of industrial pharmaceutical products remained at an acceptable level though profit margins declined due to the significant depreciation of this currency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze