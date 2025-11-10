Flat Interim Results From Schering AG

German pharmaceutical company Schering AG achieved group sales in the first six months of 1995 of 2.3 billion Deutschemarks ($1.6 billion), down 1.3% on the like, year-earlier period. The company said that there was an 8% increase in volumes sold, and that flat interim sales resulted from the continuing devaluation pressure of foreign currencies. Without these negative influences, Schering indicated that sales would have risen 9%.

The therapeutics business achieved a 15% sales increase to 577 million marks, driven by sales of Betaseron (interferon beta) in the USA, which amounted to 190 million marks, up 50%. Other products that performed well were Betapace (sotalol), used in the treatment of severe cardiac rhythm disorders, and Fludara (fludarabine phosphate), a treatment for leukemia. Betaseron and Betapace are currently only available in the USA. First sales of Fludara were achieved in Europe. Betaseron will be marketed in Europe under the name Betaferon.

Exchange rates had an adverse effect on sales of Schering's fertility control and hormone therapy business segment, where sales declined 4% to 690 million marks. However, there was good business expansion in hormone therapy, with the introduction in the USA of Climara, an estrogen-containing hormone patch.