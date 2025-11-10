Flat Interim Results From Schering AG

German pharmaceutical company Schering AG achieved group sales in the first six months of 1995 of 2.3 billion Deutschemarks ($1.6 billion), down 1.3% on the like, year-earlier period. The company said that there was an 8% increase in volumes sold, and that flat interim sales resulted from the continuing devaluation pressure of foreign currencies. Without these negative influences, Schering indicated that sales would have risen 9%.
The therapeutics business achieved a 15% sales increase to 577 million marks, driven by sales of Betaseron (interferon beta) in the USA, which amounted to 190 million marks, up 50%. Other products that performed well were Betapace (sotalol), used in the treatment of severe cardiac rhythm disorders, and Fludara (fludarabine phosphate), a treatment for leukemia. Betaseron and Betapace are currently only available in the USA. First sales of Fludara were achieved in Europe. Betaseron will be marketed in Europe under the name Betaferon.
Exchange rates had an adverse effect on sales of Schering's fertility control and hormone therapy business segment, where sales declined 4% to 690 million marks. However, there was good business expansion in hormone therapy, with the introduction in the USA of Climara, an estrogen-containing hormone patch.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze