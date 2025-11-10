Monday 10 November 2025

Flexibility Called For At Industry Meeting

16 April 1995

In order to maintain a competitive edge in today's rapidly changing pharmaceutical environment, new thinking and flexibility is necessary, according to Ernst Maurer, general manager of Merck Pharmacy Healthcare, speaking at a recent intercompany conference.

Mr Maurer observed that as markets fragment and proliferate, being the so-called owner of any particular market segment becomes more difficult and yet less valuable at the same time. He said that as product life-cycles accelerate, dominating existing product segments becomes less important than being able to create new products and exploit them quickly. Speed becomes a determining issue for the industry.

In a more dynamic environment, influenced by international competitors reducing the value of national market share, strategy has to become more dynamic and less static. Mr Maurer suggested that the ability to respond quickly to customer or market demands, on a transnational scale, and to incorporate quickly new ideas into products, has become an absolute must in today's pharmaceutical industry.

