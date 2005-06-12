Flexible dosage as good as fixed for Pfizer's Lyrica

World pharmaceutical leader Pfizer's neuropathic painkiller Lyrica (pregabalin) is just as effective in a flexible dosing regimen as in a fixed one, in the treatment of painful diabetic neuralgia and post-herpetic neurtalgia, according to new data published in the June issue of the journal Pain.

The 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involved 135 subjects on a fixed-dose schedule versus 141 on a flexible regimen.

Results from patient pain scores show that about 50% experienced up to 50% pain reduction in either group, a clinically-significant outcome vs 24% of the placebo arm who saw improvement.