Florida sues generics firms over Medicaid "scam"

The US state of Florida's Attorney General, Charlie Crist, has filed suit against three drugmakers, claiming they defrauded the Medicaid program at a cost to the state of $25.0 million.

The suit alleges that Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Watson Pharmaceuticals, plus various parent and subsidiary companies, wrongfully inflated prices in a way that allowed pharmacies to receive excessive reimbursement for filling prescriptions for Medicaid patients.