Florida sues three firms for Medicaid "fraud"

Charlie Crist, Attorney General of the US state of Florida, has sued Sandoz, Ivax and Purepac Pharmaceutical for allegedly defrauding the state Medicaid program which, he says, resulted in a loss to taxpayers of around $25 million.

The three firms, plus various parent and subsidiary companies, are accused of wrongfully inflating prices provided to Medicaid to obtain reimbursement for serving patients who purchased generic drugs for depression, schizophrenia, seizures, angina and other serious ailments. The law suit, which alleges violations of the Florida False Claims Act and common law fraud, says that, starting July 1994, the companies fraudulently overstated the prices of generics in statements to the Medicaid program in order to create higher reimbursements than were justified and that they filed "hundreds of thousands" of false claims. The state False Claims Act authorizes triple damages, increasing Florida's potential recovery to as much as $75.0 million.