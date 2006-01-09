Saturday 8 November 2025

Flu awareness campaign launch catches a cold

9 January 2006

The launch of a US pharmaceutical industry publicity campaign to address growing public concerns about flu was slightly marred by the failure of the campaign's organiser to update the website being promoted in a nationwide advertising campaign.

According to Billy Tauzin, president and chief executive officer of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America "We want anyone with questions about the flu or avian flu to get the information they need quickly and easily. This new public service campaign will direct people both to their doctors and to helpful Web sites to get the answers they're looking for."

However, an examination (on the campaign's launch date) of the PhRMA Web site (www.phrma.org) revealed latest news bulletins dating from November 2005. More helpfully the campaign also recommends the specific Web site for flu matters of the US Department of Health and Human Services (www.pandemicflu.gov). This includes a comprehensive guide for public officials, businesses and members of the public and is generally easy to access.

