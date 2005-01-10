Flurry of late December FDA new drug clearances includes three for Pfizer

As has been the case in the last two years, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a number of New Drug Applications at the end of December, including three for world pharmaceutical leader Pfizer.

December 31 saw the FDA approve the marketing of Pfizer's Lyrica (pregabalin) capsules for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Analysts at Lehman Brothers have forecast peak annual sales of the drug at $1.9 billion in the USA alone. In all clinical trials, the drug provided rapid and clinically-meaningful pain reduction in a significant portion of patients, with this being observed as early as the first week of treatment, said Pfizer. However, the negative side to the approval is that the FDA has designated the drug as a controlled substance.