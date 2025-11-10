Fluvoxamine Relief For Compulsive Shoppers

In a pilot study conducted at the University of Iowa College of Medicine in the USA, people suffering from compulsive shopping, a syndrome most closely related to impulse control disorders such as pyromania and kleptomania, have experienced significant control of their symptoms through treatment with Solvay Duphar's fluvoxamine.
The results showed that participants in the trial had a significant reduction in the urge to shop and time spent shopping. When the participants stopped taking the drug, the symptoms returned. Fluvoxamine is available in the UK and other countries for depression and is awaiting approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for obsessive compulsive disorder.
