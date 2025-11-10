Focus On Genzyme's Tissue Repair Division

Genzyme's Tissue Repair Division, which was formed in December 1994 on the back of the firm's acquisition of BioSurface, already has one product on the market and plans to launch another in the very near future. With five additional products in clinical development, GTR is well on the way to building up a valuable franchise in a poorly-served medical sector.

Analysts have estimated that in the USA alone, more than $13 billion is spent on treating patients in the four key categories addressed by products in GTR's portfolio - cartilage damage, chronic skin ulcers, burns and multiple sclerosis. At the moment, there is no effective method of repairing damaged articular cartilage, and many burns and skin ulcers do not heal properly, leading to dramatic consequences for the patient in terms of disability and disfigurement. Recombinant protein treatments for multiple sclerosis are now being used with some success, but there is still room for substantial improvement, according to GTR.

In its bid to capture a slice of the tissue repair market, GTR is relying on three core areas of expertise - therapeutic protein development, biomaterials and tissue culture and cell physiology - and hopes to provide a broad catalogue of complementary products for the physician dealing with tissue injuries. Its first product development area, cartilage repair, is based on a technology whereby patients with damaged cartilage can have it replaced by autologously-donated chondrocytes.