Monday 10 November 2025

Focus On Genzyme's Tissue Repair Division

13 August 1995

Genzyme's Tissue Repair Division, which was formed in December 1994 on the back of the firm's acquisition of BioSurface, already has one product on the market and plans to launch another in the very near future. With five additional products in clinical development, GTR is well on the way to building up a valuable franchise in a poorly-served medical sector.

Analysts have estimated that in the USA alone, more than $13 billion is spent on treating patients in the four key categories addressed by products in GTR's portfolio - cartilage damage, chronic skin ulcers, burns and multiple sclerosis. At the moment, there is no effective method of repairing damaged articular cartilage, and many burns and skin ulcers do not heal properly, leading to dramatic consequences for the patient in terms of disability and disfigurement. Recombinant protein treatments for multiple sclerosis are now being used with some success, but there is still room for substantial improvement, according to GTR.

In its bid to capture a slice of the tissue repair market, GTR is relying on three core areas of expertise - therapeutic protein development, biomaterials and tissue culture and cell physiology - and hopes to provide a broad catalogue of complementary products for the physician dealing with tissue injuries. Its first product development area, cartilage repair, is based on a technology whereby patients with damaged cartilage can have it replaced by autologously-donated chondrocytes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze