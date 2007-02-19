Folic acid could delay mental decline of aging

A team of researchers from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands published findings from a double-blind, placebo controlled study in the January 20 edition of The Lancet, showing that three-year folic acid supplementation improves performance on tests that measure information processing speed and memory, cognitive functions that are known to decline with age.

More than 800 participants were studied, between the ages of 50 and 70, comparing the effects of folic acid supplements (800mcg per day, per participant) to a placebo. The researchers determined cognitive function improved significantly in participants who were taking folic acid.

"Folic acid is a nutrient often deficient in the elderly population because of medical, nutritional and economic reasons," said Barbara Levine of the Weill Cornell Medical College. "Among the many reasons for this: poor intake, poor appetite and medications that interfere with folic acid's absorption or metabolism. While many people think loss of cognition naturally occurs in the elderly, this may in part be a deficiency in folic acid," she added.