Folic acid could delay mental decline of aging

A team of researchers from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands published findings from a double-blind, placebo controlled study in the January 20 edition of The Lancet, showing that three-year folic acid supplementation improves performance on tests that measure information processing speed and memory, cognitive functions that are known to decline with age.
More than 800 participants were studied, between the ages of 50 and 70, comparing the effects of folic acid supplements (800mcg per day, per participant) to a placebo. The researchers determined cognitive function improved significantly in participants who were taking folic acid.
"Folic acid is a nutrient often deficient in the elderly population because of medical, nutritional and economic reasons," said Barbara Levine of the Weill Cornell Medical College. "Among the many reasons for this: poor intake, poor appetite and medications that interfere with folic acid's absorption or metabolism. While many people think loss of cognition naturally occurs in the elderly, this may in part be a deficiency in folic acid," she added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze