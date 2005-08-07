In some instances, riding the coat-tails of an innovator appears easier than forging the path yourself, but a new study from Cutting Edge Information, on the significance of market entrance for oncology drug resource allocation, says it pays and saves to be an innovator in this market.

Although follow-on drugs are not burdened with the high costs associated with breaking into a new drug market, the money saved in this facet is quickly absorbed in the commercialization process. Entering into a sector dominated by one major player proves to be quite the costly endeavor, it says.

In fact, "costly" is a gross understatement, says the research, which shows that follow-on drugs spend an overall average of $31.5 million more than first-to-market drugs, which is an astounding 51% more than first-to-market expenditures. "Although establishing a whole new market, as first-to-market drugs must do, is difficult and expensive, entering a market occupied by established competition carries an even greater cost," comments lead research analyst Eric Bolesh.