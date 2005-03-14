Forbes receives European approval for Reducol

Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Forbes Medi-Tech has received European marketing approval for its cholesterol-lowering health supplement Reducol, allowing it to be used in a variety of approved food groups, including: margarine, fermented milk-type products, soy drinks, low-fat cheese-type products, yogurt-type products, spicy sauces and salad dressings.

"Our sales opportunities have increased significantly with the approval of Reducol in these key food groups," said Forbes' chief executive, Charles Butt. "I am very encouraged by the level of enthusiasm of our European partners as they prepare for Reducol product launches in the coming months," he added.